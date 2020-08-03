JUAN B. ORTEGA Juan B. Ortega, 102, of Santa Fe, NM, passed away peacefully on July 27, 2020, at his home. He is preceded in death by his parents, Eliseo and Natividad Ortega; wife Sadie Ortega; sisters, Estella and husband Delfido, Adelina and husband Harry; brothers, Rudolfo and wife Corina, Salomon and wife Maria, Onecimo, and sister-in-law Maria (Pedro). He is survived by his brother, Pedro, sister-in-law Elisaida; daughter Mary Frances Hernandez; sons Joaquin (Jack) Ortega and wife Juanita, Martin Ortega and wife Wendy; grandsons, Gabriel Ortega and wife Briana, Santiago Ortega and wife Arlene; great-granddaughter Emilia Rose Ortega and many nieces and nephews. Juan was quite a handyman, constructing his home, repairing his automobiles, and fixing almost anything that needed repair. He enjoyed going to the ranch to work on the acequias and tend to the land and ranch house. A student of politics, he was quick to engage in any topic on a national, state or local level, and give his perspective on the issue. The family wishes to thank Presbyterian Home Healthcare for the hospice service that was offered with compassion and professionalism. We extend our heartfelt gratitude to James, his hospice nurse, who treated our father like family. Due to the Covid-19 virus, the family has held a private funeral service. "Serving families for over 50 years" Berardinelli Family Funeral Service 1399 Luisa Street Santa Fe, NM 87505 (505) 984-8600 Please sign our guestbook for the family at: www.berardinellifuneralhome.com