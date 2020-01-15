Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Juan C. "Johnny" Rael. View Sign Service Information Compassion Mortuary 120 N 3rd St Grants , NM 87020 (505)-287-5511 Send Flowers Obituary

JUAN JOHNNY C. RAEL Funeral Services for Juan "Johnny" C. Rael 83 of Milan, New Mexico will be held on Friday January 17, 2020. Viewing starting at 4:00 p.m. with Services starting at 6:00 p.m. Saturday Morning Services January 18, 2020, 10:00 AM at the Way the Truth and the Life Ministries Church. Associate Pastor Danny Rael will officiating. Burial with military honors will follow at the Grants Memorial Park. All Services will be held at The Way the Truth and the Life Ministries Church Located at 700 Sakelares Blvd., Grants, New Mexico, 87020. Juan Rael was born on December 10, 1936 in Truchas, New Mexico and he passed away on January 13, 2020 in Grants, New Mexico. He was a Veteran of the U.S. Army. He worked in the Keer McGee Uranium Mines and was owner and founder of Local Business, Rael's General Construction and Cabinets Shop. He is survived by his Loving wife, Mary Jane (Gurule) Rael of Milan, New Mexico; Daughter, Diane Naranjo and husband Poncho of Milan, New Mexico; Sons, Danny Rael and wife Geraldine of Grants, New Mexico; Johnny Michael Rael of Milan, New Mexico; Ruby Rael of Rio Rancho, New Mexico and James Rael of Rio Rancho, New Mexico; Sisters, Ercilia Montoya of Santa Fe, New Mexico, Elizabeth Rael of Milan, New Mexico and Helen Lehmen of Los Alamos, New Mexico; 19 Grandchildren and 25 Great Grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his Son, Tommy Rael; Granddaughter: Tieyerra Rael; Parents, Nestor Rael and Urgencia (Martinez) Rael; Brothers, Jake Rael, Nestor "Junior" Rael, Clorindo Rael and Lupe Rael; Sister, Adonelia "Nellie" Montoya. Pallbearers will be: Johnny Michael Rael, Moses Marquez, James Rael, Jose Villar, Johnny Mathew Delara, Jesus Villar, with Honoree Pallbearers, all his Grandchildren. Services by Compassion Mortuary

