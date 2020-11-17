JUAN CHRISTOBAL ARMIJO

AUGUST 18, 1940 NOVEMBER 12, 2020



Juan Christobal Armijo passed on November 12, 2020 at the age of 80. He is preceded in death by his parents Evaristo and Magdalena Armijo. Christobal is survived by his daughter, Theresa and grandchildren Tasman and Bella; siblings, Martha, Jane (Ray), Cleo (Lillian), Rosanna, Isidro (Christine), Vickey (Martin), Dolores, Ruben, Ronnie, Rudy, many nieces, nephews, and friends.

To the entire staff at Miners' Colfax Medical Long-term Care Center, thank you for the compassionate care you provided for Juan. Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, thank you for being there for our brother when family members couldn't. Please know we are deeply and sincerely appreciative for the safe and nurturing care you all consistently provide for all your residents.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions and in an effort to protect family and friends, a private interment will be held at El Macho Cemetery.







