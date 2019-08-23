Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JUAN DOMÍNGUEZ. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

JUAN DOMÍNGUEZ 21ST ANNIVERSARY On the anniversary of your death we remember you and the strength you brought to all in our family. Each year we mention loved ones who have passed away. This year the last of your siblings is gone. Rosa( Rose Mary Dominguez Villa) passed away in California on July 20, 2019. She was a true Christian! Your sister Steph's granddaughter Angelica Baca, 39, Rhonda's daughter was killed in Albuquerque by drag racers as she waited to cross the street. She left behind 3 small children. Another of Steph's granddaughters, Nicole Bryant, passed away on July 3, 2019. She was Dila's (aka Bubble's) daughter, she left behind two young sons. My cousin Eva Jean from Bernalillo lost her husband Raymond F. Sisneros on June 28, 2019. Also gone, are friend Julian Duran, and his sister, Francine; and special friend of yours, Juan I. Gonzales. We also mourn family pets. Sam lost Robert John's dog, Joker. He inherited him when we lost Robert. Joker howled the b-day song every time we sang it for anyone. Rose lost her loving cat, Whiskie, who gave back rubs. Johanna and I lost our dog, Baby. who brought light and love. She made us realize how precious pets are. Angie still has Chopo, who is as frisky as ever. A positive side is that we have talked with and seen family and friends as we say goodbye to those who have gone on. These meetings and conversations mean so much! We will never stop missing you. Your family and wife, Beatrice Dominguez

