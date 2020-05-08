JUAN FRANCISCO Juan Francisco Torres of Santa Fe, NM. Born April 2, 1978, passed away suddenly on May 4, 2020. Juan is preceded in death by his parents Roberto and Lucia Torres. Juan is survived by his son Juanito and daughters Marissa and Amor; his brother Roberto Torres (Veronica and children); his sister Teresa and husband Jorge who he had a special bond with; nieces he was very close with, Alejandra (Frandy and Janeth), Angelica (Henry and Yordin), Andrea (Steven and Lorenzo), the Escarsega Family; ex-wife Esperanza Tapia; special friend Graciela Ortiz and children; and many more family and friends. Without your smile our world will never be the same. Fly High, Torres!
Published in Santa Fe New Mexican on May 11, 2020