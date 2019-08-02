Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JUAN I. GONZALES. View Sign Service Information The Rivera Family of Santa Fe Funeral Options 417 E. Rodeo Road Santa Fe , NM 87505 (505)-989-7032 Send Flowers Obituary

JUAN I. GONZALES July 31, 2019, our fun-loving and awesome Dad, Juan I. Gonzales (87 yrs) went to be with our Lord. He was preceded in death by his lovely wife of 58 years, Mary Alice (Chavez), grandson Juan Miguel Trujillo, parents Jose and Guadalupe Gonzales, brothers Gus, Tony and Nick. He is survived by his children Joanne Trujillo (Nick), Juliana Padilla (Ron), John (Joyce), Robert (Graciela), James (Joyce), Martin (Anna Maria), Daniel, Samuel and Christopher; 18 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; two sisters, Amparo Cohn and Josephine Gonzales, many other beloved nieces, nephews and adopted new family member Michelle J Hoehne. Born in Las Vegas, NM, graduate of Taos HS and attended Highlands University. Juan worked as a guard at the Penitentiary of NM. He was a retired City of Santa Fe police officer and retired from the Armory National Guard as a Staff Sergeant. He was a Past Worthy President of the Eagles, Past Exalted Ruler of the Elks, member of FOP and American Legion. Juan loved baseball and coached each of his sons in little league, he loved the NY Yankees and the Dallas Cowboys. He had a wonderful sense of humor, was a strong structure for some and positively touched many lives. Thanks to Del Corazon Hospice staff. In lieu of flowers please send donations to Cancer Foundation for New Mexico. A Rosary will be recited on Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at 7:00 pm at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, where the Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 am Thursday, August 8, 2019. Interment with full military honors will follow at Santa Fe National Cemetery. Rivera Family Funerals and Cremations 417 East Rodeo Rd. Santa Fe, NM 87505 Phone: (505) 989-7032





