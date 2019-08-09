JUANITA GARCIA ANDERMANN Juanita Garcia Andermann, 95, went home to be with our Lord on August 5, 2019. Juanita was a lifelong resident of Santa Fe, NM. She was kind and courageous, but most of all, completely dedicated to her husband of 73 years, James J. Andermann and her family, whom she loved deeply. She is survived by her husband, James and her children, Rodney (his partner Nancy Adams), Ronald, Robert (his wife Mitzi) and Delinda Andermann, as well as her sister Eulogia (Logie) Garcia, sister-in-law, Ivory Garcia, plus 13 grandchildren, 23 great-grandchildren as well as many great-great grandchildren, nieces and nephews (see www.riverafamilyfuneralhome.com for full list of relatives). She was preceded in death by her parents, Ramon S. Garcia and Anita Padilla Garcia, her sister Angie Medina and her husband Emilio Medina, brother Raymond Garcia, as well as her daughter Dorothy A. Andermann and grandchildren, Annette and Ashley Andermann. She was manager at Beneficial Finance for 34 years and then retired from State of NM Cultural Affairs as a Financial Specialist II at the museum. She consistently cared for and helped many family members. She loved to cook and to sew, but her expertise was bookkeeping and finance. A Rosary will be held at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 1301 Osage Ave., Santa Fe, NM 87505 at 7:00 PM on Wednesday, August 14th. Mass of Christian burial will also be held at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church at 11:00 AM, Thursday, August 15th, with reception to follow at same location. Pall bearers are Charles Andermann, Brandon Nieto, Aaron Carlos, Isaiah Andermann and Stefan Andermann. Interment will be August 15th, at 3:00 PM at the National Cemetery, 501 N. Guadalupe St., Santa Fe, NM 87501. Donations can be made in her name to the Carmelite Monastery, 49 Mount Carmel Rd., Santa Fe, NM 87505: https://www.carmelofsantafe.org/ Rivera Family Funerals and Cremations 417 East Rodeo Rd. Santa Fe, NM 87505 Phone: (505) 989-7032 riverafamilyfuneralhome.com
Published in Santa Fe New Mexican from Aug. 11 to Aug. 12, 2019