JUANITA HILL GAMMEL Juanita Hill Gammel passed away peacefully in her sleep at home on the morning of June 17, 2019. It is comforting to think that she is now with her beloved husband of more than 60 years, John Ledel Gammel, Jr. Juanita was born in Tyler, Texas and attended the University of Texas, where she met John. They were married on February 2, 1947, and relocated to Ithaca, NY for graduate studies at Cornell University. In 1950, they moved to Los Alamos. While raising her children and travelling the world with John, Juanita also worked in P and W divisions. Juanita is survived by her 5 children, 7 grandchildren, and 3 great grandchildren. She is in our hearts every day. If you wish to do something in her memory, please make a donation to the New Mexico Network for Women in Science, NMNWSE.org.
Published in Santa Fe New Mexican on Aug. 4, 2019