JUANITA JUANA ELIZABETH TRUJILLO DECEMBER 3, 1960 - JANUARY 11, 2020 It is with heavy hearts and much sorrow that the family advises that Juanita "Juana" Elizabeth Trujillo, age 59, of Santa Fe, unexpectedly passed away on January 11, 2020. She was born on December 3, 1960 to Leroy and Beatrice C. Trujillo, the third of nine children. She was preceded in death by her sister Cynthia M Trujillo-Herrera, maternal grandparents Abelino and Feloniz Martinez, paternal grandparents Apolonio and Adelina Trujillo, maternal uncle/paternal aunt Leo & Dilia Martinez, and numerous aunts, uncles and other family members. She is survived by her brothers, Martin (Clara), Mark, Randy (Gina) and Gerard (Vicki); sisters Betty, Rosemary and Anita (Robert); nieces Megan (Chris), Amelia, Cannon and Gianna; nephews Robert (Cathy), Jared (Stefanie), Dakota (Laney), Sean (Emi) and Jack and nine great-nieces and nephews; close cousins Mae (Bernie) Saiz, Rita (Leroy) Bustos, very dear friends Laura, Julia and Alex Garcia and Mary Maes and mother Maria and numerous other relatives and friends. A 1978 graduate of Santa Fe High known as a free spirit and self-described "plaza rat" she loved photography, music, the theater, hiking, nature, flowers, all animals but particularly dogs, learning new things and, most importantly, spending time with her nieces and nephews, especially her "partner in crime" Jack and their time at the Santa Fe Bandstand and Music on the Hill. She gave generously of her time to a number of charities over the years including the MDA, Esperanza Women's Shelter, St Elizabeth's, Rancho de Los Golondrinas and Santa Fe Bandstand. She also gave what she could for the care of animals who were abandoned or abused. She worked in the critical care units at St. Vincent's Hospital for 25 years and most recently was working as a home care provider. She received training from the New Mexico Academy of Healing Arts as a massage therapist and often helped friends and family by giving them massages. She was a strong advocate for dad's care and enjoyed taking mom on drives and providing her with treats she might not normally get. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in her name to any charity that supports the homeless, the care of animals, or any of the organizations listed above. Arrangements for a memorial celebrating her life are pending. "Serving families for over 50 years" Berardinelli Family Funeral Service 1399 Luisa Street Santa Fe, NM 87505 (505) 984-8600 Please sign our guestbook for the family at:

