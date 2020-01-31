JUANITA JUANA ELIZABETH TRUJILLO DECEMBER 3, 1960 TO JANUARY 11, 2020 The Family of Juanita "Juana" Elizabeth Trujillo advises that a Memorial Service celebrating her life has been scheduled for Thursday, February 6, 2020 at the Genoveva Chavez Community Center located at 3221 Rodeo Road. The service will be held from 12:30 to 3:30 in the Community Room. Please come and share your special memories of Juanita at this time. The Family appreciates all the support provided recently and pray you can join us for this celebration of her life. "Serving families for over 50 years" Berardinelli Family Funeral Service 1399 Luisa Street Santa Fe, NM 87505
Published in Santa Fe New Mexican from Feb. 2 to Feb. 4, 2020