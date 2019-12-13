Guest Book View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

JUANITA (JENNY) ROMERO SISNEROS Juanita (Jenny) Romero Sisneros, age 82, passed on to our Lord in her home on December 10, 2019 surrounded by her loving family and friends. Jenny was born on November 16, 1937 in Santa Fe, New Mexico. Jenny was married for 63 years and is survived by the love of her life Mike W. Sisneros; her children, Miguel A. Sisneros, Linda L. Macias (Jerry Macias), Carlos E. Sisneros, David K. Sisneros (Elba Sisneros); her six dear grandchildren: Jerry, Monica, Laura, David, Kristen, and Brian; five great grandchildren; siblings Rolando Romero (Grace Romero), Mary Belian (Richard Belian); numerous nieces and nephews. Jenny received her educational degrees from College of Santa Fe, University of New Mexico, and Highlands University. She went on to work for the Santa Fe public schools for many years. Her passion was teaching, and she helped shape the minds and lives of her students who adored and respected her. After retiring from teaching she continued to help teach, test, and tutor young minds at Santa Cruz, Rio Rancho, and San Pueblo districts. Besides teaching, Jenny was also adventurous and passionate in life. She loved traveling, participating in senior Olympics, crafting, sewing, and of course cooking. Jenny shared her love through food, she was so warm and compassionate, and always served a bounty of delicious food to all. A Rosary will be recited on Tuesday, December 17, 2019, at 9:00 a.m, followed by mass at 10:00 a.m. at the St. Anne Parish, 511 Alicia Street, Santa Fe, NM. Reception following the mass in the St. Anne reception hall. Burial will be held Wednesday, December 18, 2019, at 10:30 a.m. at the National Cemetery.

