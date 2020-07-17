1/1
Juanita S. Velasquez
JUANITA S. VELASQUEZ Juanita S. Velasquez, born June 5th, 1927, made her way to be with our Lord Jesus Christ, the morning of June 20th, 2020. She passed peacefully at home with loved ones. Juanita was born in La Madera, NM, she graduated from Santa Cruz, NM and soon after started working for the LANL. She then worked for Santa Fe County as county clerk. In the early 70s she and her mother were the owners of Dona Sofia's Mexican Restaurant in Santa Fe, NM, she then worked for the NM State government until retirement. She was preceded by her mother and father, Santiago and Sofia Velasquez; brothers, Santiago (Jimmy) and John Velasquez; and her grandson, Mark Andrew Velasquez Jr. She is remembered by her sister, Libby Velasquez; sister-in-law, Stella Velasquez, wife of John; brother, Chris and wife Rose Velasquez; son, Mark Velasquez; grandchildren, Shanice and Sonya Velasquez and great-grandson, Andrew Velasquez, son of Shanice; also many nieces, nephews, close friends, and loved ones. Through my mother's 93 years of life she was always the most loving and caring person you could meet. She was kind and understanding and a giver of true unconditional love. I love you and will never stop the love for God and life you instilled in me. Love you mom, grandma, sister, and friend. Services will be held at St. Anne's Church on Thursday, July 30th. The rosary mass will be at 9 a.m. with the funeral mass following at 10 a.m.

Published in Santa Fe New Mexican from Jul. 17 to Jul. 19, 2020.
