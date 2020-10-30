JUANITO (CHEETO) ANDRES HERMOSILLO



It is with immense sorrow and broken hearts that we announce the passing of Juanito (Cheeto) Andres Hermosillo. He gained his angel wings on October 21, 2020. He was born the second oldest of three children to Ramiro Hermosillo and Maria Hermosillo on November 14, 1994 in Santa Fe, NM. A graduate of Capital High School in 2013 and later on, went on to become the first college graduate in his family earning his degree as a Medical Assistant in 2015.

His biggest pride and joy was his son Andres. Though they weren't able to be together every day, Andres was always his first thought at the beginning of the day and his last thought at the end of the day. He was a friend to all whom he met and was a selfless, kindhearted individual who always tried to make those around him smile and laugh. He will truly be missed by all who were fortunate to have crossed paths with him.

He is survived by his son Andres, Mom and Dad Ramiro and Maria Hermosillo, siblings Ramiro Manuel Hermosillo (Vanesa Blanco) and Cruz Enrique Hermosillo, paternal grandparents David and Albertina Hermosillo, as well as his two beloved dogs Justice and Baby. He also leaves behind many cousins, aunts, uncles, and all his special friends. "DDP"







