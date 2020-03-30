JULIA ANAYA Julia Anaya was born on February 4, 1926 and peacefully passed away on March 27, 2020. She was raised in Chama, NM but lived the majority of her life with her husband, Serapio in Galisteo NM, where they raised their family together. Julia was full of life, she loved her gardens full of flowers, watching humming birds in the summer, and of course her Dallas Cowboys. But most of all, Julia loved being with her family and friends, nothing brought her more joy than that. Julia was loved and cherished by so many people, she will be missed dearly. She is preceded in death by her husband, Serapio Anaya; mother, Francisquita Gonzales; and her brothers and sister, Manuelita, Refujio, Juan, Florian, and Delfina. She is survived by her brother, Joe Gonzales; son, Rudy (Edna) Anaya; son, Billy (Marie) Anaya; daughter, Velma (George) Lujan; son, Alex Anaya; daughter, Jean Anaya (Arthur Houston); son, Michael (Louise) Anaya; daughter, Sylvia (Fred) Montoya; and son, Daniel Anaya; along with many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. The Anaya family has entrusted Rivera Family Funeral Home with the care of their beloved Julia. She will be honored in a private viewing, along with a forthcoming to be announced at a later date. Rivera Family Funerals and Cremations 417 East Rodeo Rd. Santa Fe, NM 87505 Phone: (505) 989-7032 riverafamilyfuneralhome.com
Published in Santa Fe New Mexican on Apr. 1, 2020