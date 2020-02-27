JULIA MARIE CHAVEZ Julia Marie Chavez was called home by our Savior Jesus Christ on February 25, 2020 surrounded by family. She was born on December 14, 1941 in Santa Fe to Leondro and Mary Montoya. She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Margarito Chavez; brother, Leondro, Jr.; sisters, Catherine Valdez, Bernie Gallegos, Maida Quintana; and companion Frank Valdez. She is survived by her daughter, Angela Chavez; granddaughter, Madalyn Chavez; sister, Matilde Quintana (Ascencion); many nieces, nephews, and other relatives. She worked for the St. Francis Catholic School for 25 years. The family wishes to thank Amber Care Hospice, Elite Home Healthcare, and Egis Complete Care for the compassionate care provided during her illness. A Rosary will be recited on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at 6:00 p.m. at Rivera Kiva Chapel of Light located at 417 E Rodeo Road, Santa Fe, NM. Mass of Christian burial and Interment will be held at a later date. Rivera Family Funeral and Cremations 417 East Rodeo Rd. Santa Fe, NM 87505 Phone: (505) 989-7032 riverafamilyfuneralhome.com
Published in Santa Fe New Mexican on Mar. 1, 2020