JULIA PRISCILLA SENA

JULIA PRISCILLA SENA Julia Priscilla Sena,100, born August 18, 1918 passed away at home surrounded by her family on Saturday, June 22, 2019. She is preceded in death by her husband of 60 years Elias C. Sena, parents Adolfo and Angelica Trujillo of Springer, New Mexico, and son Herman Sena. As avid dancers Elias and Julia were members of the Do-Si-Do Square Dance Group, participated in Sociedad Colonial Espanola de Santa Fe dance troupe and they were often called upon at weddings to lead the Wedding March. Julia is survived by her daughters Angelica Pflipsen-Welton and husband Bob, Suzanne Sena, Barbara Sena-Fox, Rebecca Sena-Rodriguez and husband Mario, Yolanda Sena, Casandra Sena-Baker and husband Ron, Lorraine Sena-Rondeau and husband Mike, son Albert Sena and wife Irene, daughter in-law Judy Sena; 12 grandsons, 7 granddaughters, numerous great-grandchildren, and her special niece JoAnn Swinford. Pallbearers include Wade Mathieson, Robert Well, Vincent Sena, Elias Ortiz, Christopher Rondeau, and Matthew Turner. Readings by Jessie Fox, Sara Rondeau, and Julia Turner. Eulogy by Victoria Bransford and her daughter Shelby. Thank you to Elisa Gonzales-Gorostiza for the years of loving care you provided our mother. A special thanks to Priscilla Gonzales-Smith, Janet Valdes, and Miriam Pino for always being there for her. Thank you to Deborah Caswell and staff at St. Vincent's Wound Clinic and also to Presbyterian Medical Services for the outstanding hospice care provided. A Rosary will be recited at 7:00 pm Thursday, June 27, 2019 at Rivera's Kiva Chapel. 417 E Rodeo Rd. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 am Friday, June 28, 2019 at St. John The Baptist Catholic Church on Osage. Interment service is scheduled for Monday, July 1, 2019 at 9:00 am at the Santa Fe National Cemetery. Rivera Family Funerals and Cremations 417 East Rodeo Rd. Santa Fe, NM 87505 Phone: (505) 989-7032





