JULIAN GRACE (1931-2019) Julian's work on this earth is done. He would not have wanted an obituary; this is for those who love and respect him. Julian passed away at home on July 7, 2019, with his loving wife and best friend Rosalina by his side. Julian was born and raised in Santa Fe. Julian retired from a career with the City of Santa Fe, but he was also a jack of all trades. He could have been an engineer; he was a businessman, owning several businesses throughout his lifetime, including Mr. D's clothing store and, more notably, Mountain States Typewriter. Most of all, Julian was helpful to many in the community. He had a deep civil sense of duty and served in the 32nd Legislature as a State Representative. A trove of articles and memorabilia Julian left behind, some going back to 1940, testify that Julian was exceptional yet human, disliked by so very few and loved by so very many. Julian inherited his sense of duty from his father, Augustine "Tinnie" Grace, who preceded him in death, as did his mother, Margaret Z. Grace, whom he loved dearly, his beloved sister Dolores Shelley, and his brothers Augustine and Herman. Julian is survived by his loving wife and best friend Rosalina, who was by his side for the last 42 years, his children: Kathleen; Julian Ray; Allen; Pamela; and Venus. Julian is also survived by his sisters and brothers: Sarah Duran; Pita Garcia; Veronica Perez and husband, George; Patrick Grace, and many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Julian loved Rosalina deeply. He loved his children and remained friends with their mother, Eulogia Garcia. Julian will miss Patricia's sweets, Pat's red chili, and sage. Linnie would like to say a special thank you to Allen, Patricia Trujillo, his close friend, Pamela, Shea, Julie, and Trysten for being there. Viewing will be held on Monday, July 15, 2019 at 5:30 p.m. at Cristo Rey Catholic Church followed by Rosary at 7:00 p.m. Mass will be on Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. followed by Interment at Rosario Cemetery. Rivera Family Funerals and Cremations 417 East Rodeo Rd. Santa Fe, NM 87505 Phone: (505) 989-7032





