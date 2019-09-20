Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JULIANNE "MARY ELLEN" JENSEN. View Sign Service Information Funeral Mass 12:00 PM San Isidro Church 3554 Agua Fria Street Santa Fe , NM View Map Send Flowers Memorial service 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM The Legacy at Santa Fe #3 Ave Aldea Santa Fe , NM View Map Send Flowers Obituary

JULIANNE 'MARY ELLEN' JENSEN Julianne 'Mary Ellen' Jensen was born on June 24, 1931 and departed this earthly world to join the heavenly father on September 13, 2019. Julianne graduated St. Catherine's High School '49, before attending Dominican College in Racine, WI, '61 and completing a masters in education from The University of Dayton '72. In 1964 Julianne served 3 years with the Racine Dominican Sisters in La Paz, Bolivia, directly before arriving in Santa Fe, NM in 1967. From 1967 to 1972 she served the parish at Our Lady of Guadalupe, in addition serving as the school's final principal upon its closure in 1969. Following her parochial years, Julianne entered the public school system, teaching language arts at Pojoaque High School for nearly 2 decades. Julianne adopted 2 daughters, Pamela and Crela, whom she raised in the deep conviction of her faith. Julianne devoted herself to her sister, Christine, who lived with special needs; her mother, Julia; and her dear friend Dolores Dueweke, and her dog, Chula. During retirement, Julianne enjoyed her home and garden, teaching others her favorite game of gin rummy, sewing and her perpetual catholic teachings. Her final years were spent in the care of many special caregivers with whom she shared the many gifts she loved to impart. Julianne is preceded in death by her mother, Julia Victoria Buehler; father, John Chris Alfred Jensen; brother, John Jensen (Geraldine); sister, Christine; dear friend, Dolly Dueweke and daughter Crela. She is survived by her brother, Leon 'Lee' Jensen (Becky); sister, Katherine Jensen Brophy; daughter, Pamela Zehrung; grandchildren, Warren, Christopher, Angelica; 2 great grandchildren, her Racine Dominican Sisters as well as many devoted friends. Julianne was known for her quick wit, generosity of heart and firm convictions to her catholic faith. She influenced many with her religious teachings and proper English. Her commitment to a better world will be realized for many generations. Mass will be at San Isidro Church, 3554 Agua Fria Street, Santa Fe, NM; Thursday, September 26th, 12:00 pm. A memorial service will be held at The Legacy at Santa Fe, #3 Ave Aldea, Santa Fe, NM; Sunday, September 29th from 2-4. Anyone wishing to pay their respects and share in a celebration of Julianne's life are welcome to attend.

