Service Information Berardinelli Family Funeral Service 1399 Luisa Street Santa Fe , NM 87505 (505)-984-8600

JULIE PRICILLA CASADOS JULY 20, 1940 - MARCH 17, 2020 Julie Priscilla Casados, beloved wife of Robert Casados, devoted and loving mother to Ronald, Rob, and Roger, loving, caring and proud aunt to all her nephews and nieces. Julie Casados went home to Jesus on March 17, 2020 after an extended illness. Julie was born to Augustine and Ida Benavidez on July 20, 1940 in Santa Fe, New Mexico, but had also lived in Albuquerque and Arizona. Residing in Santa Fe for the past twenty years. In addition to being a dedicated and loving mother, Julie also loved real estate as a licensed realtor, and was also a licensed cosmetologist. Owning her own real estate agency in Santa Fe and nail salon in Albuquerque. She enjoyed garage sales, collecting antiques and Spanish art, and visiting with extended family and friends. She was loved by all. Julie is preceded in death by her parents and brother, Leroy Benavides and beloved sister-in-law, Clara Casados-Hargett in Heaven. She is survived by husband, Robert; sons Ron, Rob, and Roger; and sisters, Sandra (Joseph) Fischer, Jane Sebille, and sister-in-law Rose Grimes. As well, survived by beloved nieces, and nephews; god-daughter, Michelle; Melissa, Joey, Miranda, Frank, Rick, Rick Jr., Lisa, and Roy Jr. "Serving families for over 50 years" Berardinelli Family Funeral Service 1399 Luisa Street Santa Fe, NM 87505 (505) 984-8600 Please sign our guestbook for the family at: www.berardinellifuneralhome.com Published in Santa Fe New Mexican on Mar. 22, 2020

