JUNE CATRON

For the Catrons, opera has been a family affair. Stephen, who passed away in 1985, was a supernumerary in Santa Fe Opera productions as a child and teenager and later held administrative positions with the company, including House Manager. Peggy worked on the frontlines as the company receptionist and behind the scenes in the Rehearsal Department. Fletcher followed in Tom's footsteps to become the opera's attorney.June and Tom had the remarkable record of attending every opening and closing night since 1957, except once when their granddaughter's wedding coincided with the season opening. June had adventurous tastes; her favorite opera was Alban Berg's atonal masterpiece, Lulu. Over the years they became close friends with singers, orchestra musicians and staff members.Former General Director Charles MacKay reflects, "I first knew June as a boy in Cub Scouts when she was one of our Den Mothers. She was so attractive, friendly, and kind, I thought she might have walked off the set from a TV show or a movie. That went for Tom too; they were a glamorous couple. June and Tom must have been in their mid-30s then - it was right after the founding of the opera. They loved the opera and dedicated a big part of their lives to making it grow and prosper. We owe them our unending gratitude."The couple's devotion to the organization was an inspiration to all, and they will be greatly missed. The Santa Fe Opera extends its deepest and most profound sympathies to their children Fletcher and Peggy and their families, and to all who knew and loved June.JUNE CATRONJune grew up in San Francisco and met Tom when they were in their freshman year at Stanford University, where she was Phi Beta Kappa. They were married in 1946, while Tom was still in law school, and then moved to Santa Fe, Tom's hometown, after his graduation in 1949. June immediately fell in love with Santa Fe and New Mexico. Even while she was raising her young children Fletcher, Stephen, and Peggy, she found time to be a volunteer for the opera, and was a pioneer environmentalist, advocating for clean air and clean water.It is with great sadness that the Santa Fe Opera mourns the death of June Catron. She was preceded in death by her husband, Founding Board Member Thomas B. Catron III, who passed away in May. June was one of the opera's most loyal and active volunteers. Together she and Tom were fundamental in every aspect of the Santa Fe Opera's activities. Her charm and easy manner helped to establish the company on a firm footing.Susan F. Morris,Honorary ChairmanSusan G. Marineau, ChairmanDavid Henry Jacobs, PresidentRobert K. Meya, General Director