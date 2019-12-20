Santa Fe New Mexican

JUNE M. SALAZAR AUGUST 2, 1931 - DECEMBER 17, 2019 June M. Salazar, 88, passed away Tuesday, December 17, 2019. Rosary will be celebrated on Friday, December 27, 2019 at St. Anne's Catholic Church at 9am, Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 10am. Interment pending at Santa Fe National Cemetery. "Celebrating 50 years" Berardinelli Family Funeral Service 1399 Luisa Street Santa Fe, NM 87505 (505) 984-8600 Please sign our guestbook for the family at: berardinellifuneralhome.com
