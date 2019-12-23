Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JUNE SALAZAR. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

JUNE SALAZAR June Salazar, age 88, died peacefully at home on December 17, 2019. She was born in Oak Creek, Colorado, as the only child of Eli Martinez and Jennie Pe¤a Martinez. June started school in Oakland, California, where her parents worked in the shipyards during the war. Eventually, she migrated back to New Mexico to attend McCurdy boarding school. June can be remembered for her wonderful qualities as a wife, mother, teacher, and friend. Over the course of 30 years, she taught kindergarten to eighth grade at St. Francis Cathedral School. There, she established the kindergarten Christmas and graduation performances, as well as introducing Northern New Mexico music and dance to her students. Often, her student groups performed at Los Golondrinas. Many parents requested her because they knew she expected and got the best out of each of her students. She loved art, music, and dance. Elaborate art projects were her signature. After her retirement, she and her husband were fortunate to be able travel the country in their motorhome with their dogs. They saw new sights, made new friends, and created lasting memories. June is survived by her husband of 68 years, Henry; daughters Maye Rivera (Philip) and Elizabeth Schlotfeldt (Mark); grandchildren April Peterson (Brant), Denise Love (John), Lori Blair (Rick), Jenifer Schlotfeldt, and Philip Eli Rivera; and great-grandchildren Jaden Love, Erik Love, Sarah Love, Amber Blair, Alan Blair, Alex Blair, Ava Peterson, and Porter Peterson. Special "Thank you" to Father Brito, Sophia from the City of Santa Fe home care, Meals on Wheels, and Ambercare for the their love and support. A rosary is scheduled for 9 a.m. on Friday, December 27th at St. Anne's Catholic Church, followed by a mass at 10 a.m. Burial at Santa Fe National Cemetery to follow on January 17th, 2020 at 1:30 p.m. "Celebrating 50 years" Berardinelli Family Funeral Service 1399 Luisa Street Santa Fe, NM 87505 (505) 984-8600 Please sign our guestbook for the family at:

