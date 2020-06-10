K. WILLIAM (BILL) BUCHHOLZ A resident of Santa Fe since 1958, Bill passed away peacefully on Monday, June 8, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, Maggie and Karl Buchholz and his beloved wife, Ellen in 2005. Bill was born in South Dakota on October 26, 1926. Bill graduated from East High School in Denver in 1944 and enlisted in the U.S. Navy shortly thereafter. He served in WWII on the USS Ludlow in the Pacific and was among the first to land on Hiroshima after the dropping of the first atomic bomb. After discharge in 1946, he returned to Denver graduating from the University of Denver in 1949. Bill met "his Ellie" in 1946, became engaged on Valentine's Day 1949 and married later that year. Bill continued to advance his career at JC Penney and after several transfers in Colorado, was ultimately transferred to Santa Fe in 1958 where he enjoyed a long, successful career as manager. Bill began a second successful career with Capital/Sunwest Bank soon after retiring from Penneys. He served as Vice President of Marketing until his retirement in 1996. Always dedicated to the community, Bill was past President of the Santa Fe Chamber of Commerce, the Downtown Santa Fe Rotary Club, De Vargas Mall Merchants Association, and was a charter member of the Kiva Club. Bill also served as a board member of the Santa Fe Planning Commission, the Santa Fe Children's Museum, Santa Fe Country Club, New Mexico Retail Association, Girl Scouts, Salvation Army, and the Foundation Board of the New Mexico School for the Deaf. He was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church and served on their Board of Elders. An avid athlete, Bill was a three-sport letterman in high school and played college football at University of Colorado and University of Denver. He was a wrestling referee for high schools in Colorado and New Mexico and was chosen to referee the annual New Mexico State Championships many times. He was an accomplished squash player and spent countless hours in his later years on the golf course. Bill was also a member of the Santa Fe County Sheriff Posse and active in the Rodeo de Santa Fe. He captained the Sherriff's Posse Cowboy Polo Team and he enjoyed competing in team roping events. Bill is survived by his daughters; Nancy Myers (Victor) of Santa Fe, Judy Bitner of Westminster, Colorado, and Karla Nystrom (Don) of Aurora, Colorado. He is also survived by five grandchildren; Erin Myers and Megan Myers of Santa Fe, Lillian Bitner of Westminster, Audrey Soulek (Tyler) of Casper, Wyoming, Tate Nystrom serving in the USAF. Bill also leaves behind one great-grandson, Logan Myers of Santa Fe. Cremation has taken place and his ashes will be interred alongside his beloved Ellen at Memorial Gardens. A private family service has been held and a memorial service may be held at a later date once we can all safely gather together. In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests you make a donation to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society or charity of your choice in Bill's memory. Rivera Family Funerals and Cremations 417 East Rodeo Rd. Santa Fe, NM 87505 Phone: (505) 989-7032 riverafamilyfuneralhome.com
Published in Santa Fe New Mexican from Jun. 10 to Jun. 12, 2020.