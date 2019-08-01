KAAREN HAMBURG MAKAS Kaaren Hamburg Makas, 87, passed this life peacefully, on July 15, 2019 at her home with her family members at her side. Kaaren was principal cellist of the New Orleans Symphony Orchestra where she performed for 45 years. In the summers she was a member of the Santa Fe Opera orchestra and in later years the Grand Teton Music Festival Orchestra. Kaaren is survived by her three children, Darcy, Toni and Kai and her three granddaughters. She will be missed by all who knew and were inspired by her free and beautiful spirit. http://www.guareandsons.com/obituary/kaaren-makas
Published in Santa Fe New Mexican on Aug. 4, 2019