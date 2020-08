KAREN SCHNAIDT Karen Schnaidt, 68, passed away on August 14, 2020. She is preceded in death by her father, Clark Tharp; mother, Vita Tharp. She is survived by her husband, Dave Schnaidt; son, Tavis Schnaidt; daughter, Heather Schnaidt; daughter-in-law, Maegan Schnaidt; grandsons, Jacob and Justin Schnaidt and several nieces and nephews. Karen was a housewife, mother, and a lady with a green thumb. Karen loved gardening and especially orchids and roses. Karen loved art and created paintings and jewelry in her studio. She was a tour guide for the Georgia O'Keeffe Museum. Rivera Family Funerals and Cremations 417 East Rodeo Rd. Santa Fe, NM 87505 Phone: (505) 989-7032 riverafamilyfuneralhome.com