KAREN WILLARD SLATER Karen Willard Slater, 80, died at her home in Santa Fe, New Mexico on June 11, 2019. She is survived by her husband of sixty years, Jonathan E. Slater. She also leaves behind their sons, David of Tokyo and his wife Ann, and Andrew of Larkspur, California and his wife Lisa; daughters Melanie of Central Java, Indonesia, and Kristin Slater-Huff of Santa Fe and her wife Kathy; as well as ten grandchildren. Karen was born in Baltimore, Maryland and spent her childhood in New Haven, Connecticut and Syracuse, New York. She and Jonathan lived all over the country during their marriage. Karen was always an avid reader, gardener, seamstress, and chef. Since moving to Santa Fe, she volunteered at Kitchen Angels, made many friends, and created a lovely garden. There will be a memorial service for Karen on Sunday, September 22, 2019 at the Shady Hill School in Cambridge, Massachusetts. Rivera Family Funerals and Cremations 417 East Rodeo Rd. San ta Fe, NM 87505 Phone: (505) 989-7032 riverafamilyfuneralhome.com
Published in Santa Fe New Mexican on June 23, 2019