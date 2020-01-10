Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for KARL MARTIN BODE. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

KARL MARTIN BODE Karl Martin Bode of Abiquiu, New Mexico passed away peacefully on Sunday, December, 22, 2019 at the age of ninety. He is preceded in death by his wife, Lillian Hill of Espa¤ola. Survivers include his four sisters, M. Elizabeth Allred of Santa Fe, Gertrude T. Valles and Josephine C. Merten (Henry) of California and Charlotte A. Paetzold (George) of Abiquiu. Also fifteen nieces and nephews and numerous great and great-grand nieces and nephews. Karl was a Northern New Mexico icon and will long be remembered as a story teller. He had a memory for detail and dates that kept listeners spellbound -- he loved to tell it all. He was a lover of horses and the great outdoors, a conservationist at heart. Karl attended schools at St. Michael's High School in Santa Fe and El Rito Normal School. He served in the US Army and was honorably discharged in 1952. On his return home he worked with his father, Martin John Bode, at Bodes General Merchandise Store and took over ownership of the store in the 1950s working nearly every day until his retirement in 1994. Karl was more than a friendly merchant along Highway 84, he was always willing to help strangers and locals in need. He was a friend to so many and will be greatly missed. He was a life-long member of St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church in Abiquiu. Rosary will be prayed Friday, January 31 at 6:00 PM at St. Thomas Church. The Mass of Christian Burial will follow on Saturday, February 1 at 10:30 AM with burial of cremation at the Abiquiu Cemetery. A luncheon will be served following at the Joe Ferran Gym on the Plaza. In lieu of flowers contributions can be made to St. Thomas Catholic Church P.O. Box 117, Abiquiu, NM 87510 or to . Arrangements are handled by De Vargas Funeral Home, Espa¤ola, NM.

