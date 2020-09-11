1/2
Katherine Louise Carter
KATHERINE LOUISE CARTER Katherine Louise Carter grew up in Beverly Hills, the daughter of Vance and Katherine Carter. She attended Mary-mount High School where she was known as "Kakky." In her early 20s she met Earl Rogers and together they took a year and skied all over the United States. They married and had a home in the Pacific Palisades. Later, Katherine moved to Mammoth Lakes where she ran a bed and breakfast and enjoyed skiing there every day. She was an excellent cook. She was a sensitive soul with great personal style in all she touched. Katherine traveled extensively and, being an accomplished photographer, she captured the beauty and strangeness of what she saw in exotic places. Katherine discovered and fell in love with Santa Fe, New Mexico where she spent her last years. She loved the quiet there and loved working with dogs. It seems appropriate that the character of dogs mirrors Katherine's own qualities. She was loyal, generous, endured hardship with grace, and loved treats. We will miss you Katherine. May you be at peace. Rivera Family Funerals and Cremations 417 East Rodeo Rd. Santa Fe, NM 87505 Phone: (505) 989-7032 riverafamilyfuneralhome.com

Published in Santa Fe New Mexican from Sep. 11 to Sep. 13, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
The Rivera Family of Santa Fe Funeral Options
417 E. Rodeo Road
Santa Fe, NM 87505
505-989-7032
