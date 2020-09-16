1/1
KATHERINE MARIE GARCIA In loving memory of Katherine Marie Garcia, taken from us on March 18, 2020. Kathy was a kind and gentle soul with so much love to share and a zest for life. Kathy was a loving mother, grandmother, daughter, sister, and aunt to nieces and nephews. She is survived by her daughter, Lisa Smith and grandsons, Adrian and Donovan. Kathy was preceded in death by her parents, Antonio and Rachel Garcia and grandson, Xavier. She is also survived by her brother, Michael Garcia, CA; sisters, Marcia Medina (Andrew), Espanola; Karen Sena and husband Arthur, Albuquerque; and Rebecca Insley. Kathy was a very caring, positive, and always willing to help others. Kathy attended Our Lady of Guadalupe School, Young Jr. High, and graduated from Santa Fe High School. She was employed in customer service jobs because she enjoyed working with people.

Published in Santa Fe New Mexican from Sep. 16 to Oct. 4, 2020.
