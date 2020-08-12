KATHERINE W. STREEPER Katherine W. Streeper, beloved mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, passed away after hip surgery on August 6, 2020. Kate, as she was known to friends, was born on November 29, 1920 to James H. Wolfe and Carolyn Wolfe in Salt Lake City, Utah. James H. Wolfe was the chief justice of the Utah Supreme Court and Carolyn became the head of the National Women's Committee to reelect Franklin D. Roosevelt. Katherine enjoyed her time in Washington D.C. with her four brothers while the campaign unfolded. After obtaining her Masters in English at University of Wisconsin, Madison, she moved back to Salt Lake City where she married Richard B. Streeper in 1943. After the war, they moved to Boston, where Richard attended Harvard Medical School. Next, they moved to Albuquerque, where Richard completed his residency at Lovelace Clinic. Santa Fe, in 1959 was the next and final move. Kate absolutely loved this city. Here they raised their three children and Kate became active in the League of Women Voters and the Unitarian Universalist Church where she met and cherished many close friends. She loved the arts and participated in many. Katherine was predeceased by her parents, her ex-husband, Richard; her four brothers, Sam, James, Russell and George as well as her son Eliot Streeper. She is survived by her daughters, Kristen Streeper (Sweeney), Judith Streeper (Taylor); daughter-in-law, Diane Streeper; grandchildren, James, Andrea, Eric, Alexander, and Katie and two great-grandchildren, Adelina and Santiago. Kate had an incredible memory for people and events. With striking blue eyes, red hair, and a pleasant disposition, she was beautiful inside and out and dignified until the very end. Her ashes will be dispersed at Santa Cruz Lake at a private memorial. "Serving families for over 50 years" Berardinelli Family Funeral Service 1399 Luisa Street Santa Fe, NM 87505 (505) 984-8600 Please sign our guestbook for the family at: www.berardinellifuneralhome.com