1/2
Katherine W. Streeper
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Katherine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
KATHERINE W. STREEPER Katherine W. Streeper, beloved mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, passed away after hip surgery on August 6, 2020. Kate, as she was known to friends, was born on November 29, 1920 to James H. Wolfe and Carolyn Wolfe in Salt Lake City, Utah. James H. Wolfe was the chief justice of the Utah Supreme Court and Carolyn became the head of the National Women's Committee to reelect Franklin D. Roosevelt. Katherine enjoyed her time in Washington D.C. with her four brothers while the campaign unfolded. After obtaining her Masters in English at University of Wisconsin, Madison, she moved back to Salt Lake City where she married Richard B. Streeper in 1943. After the war, they moved to Boston, where Richard attended Harvard Medical School. Next, they moved to Albuquerque, where Richard completed his residency at Lovelace Clinic. Santa Fe, in 1959 was the next and final move. Kate absolutely loved this city. Here they raised their three children and Kate became active in the League of Women Voters and the Unitarian Universalist Church where she met and cherished many close friends. She loved the arts and participated in many. Katherine was predeceased by her parents, her ex-husband, Richard; her four brothers, Sam, James, Russell and George as well as her son Eliot Streeper. She is survived by her daughters, Kristen Streeper (Sweeney), Judith Streeper (Taylor); daughter-in-law, Diane Streeper; grandchildren, James, Andrea, Eric, Alexander, and Katie and two great-grandchildren, Adelina and Santiago. Kate had an incredible memory for people and events. With striking blue eyes, red hair, and a pleasant disposition, she was beautiful inside and out and dignified until the very end. Her ashes will be dispersed at Santa Cruz Lake at a private memorial. "Serving families for over 50 years" Berardinelli Family Funeral Service 1399 Luisa Street Santa Fe, NM 87505 (505) 984-8600 Please sign our guestbook for the family at: www.berardinellifuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Santa Fe New Mexican from Aug. 12 to Aug. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Berardinelli Family Funeral Service
1399 Luisa Street
Santa Fe, NM 87505
(505) 984-8600
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Berardinelli Family Funeral Service

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved