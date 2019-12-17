Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kathleen G. McDaniel. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

KATHLEEN G MCDANIEL Kathleen G. McDaniel, 60, passed on Friday Dec. 13, 2019 in Santa Fe, NM. She was born to the late Ward and Mary Sheets on July 29, 1959 in Meadville, PA. Kate married Elizabeth T. Wood on Aug. 31, 2013 which formalized a life partnership begun on Feb. 6, 1989. Her formal education culminated in 2 degrees: a 1981 BS in Accountancy and Finance and a 1992 BBA in Management Information Systems. She was also accredited as a Licensed Massage Therapist, Real Estate Associate Broker, Colon Therapist, and Reconnective Healer. Kate was an outspoken advocate for the welfare of animals and our environment, supporting the ASPCA and Sierra Club. She connected with the arts in all of its forms, especially music. She maintained an impressive audio library and instrument collection which she loved to share. She enjoyed singing and had been Vice President of the Greater Houston Chorus. Her ability to overcome many hardships during her lifetime demonstrated her determination, resourcefulness, and resilience which evolved into a selfless concern for others. Kate delighted those around her with a contagious blend of energy, optimism, and humor. She truly listened and connected with others, responding with enthusiasm, unafraid to show vulnerability in her capacity to love. She was devoted to her spouse and pets, spoiling them with daily home cooking, special attention, and loving care. She loved to ride in her convertible with the top down, sit in the sunshine on her patio, visit the Texas Renaissance Festival, margaritas, rainbows, love stories, hugs, and shared moments with her family. She is survived by her spouse and her two cats Gwenevere and Sundance. Kate was greatly loved. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting that donations be made in her name to the ASPCA, Sierra Club, or 4Ocean. "Celebrating 50 years" Berardinelli Family Funeral Service 1399 Luisa Street Santa Fe, NM 87505 (505) 984-8600 Please sign our guestbook for the family at:

KATHLEEN G MCDANIEL Kathleen G. McDaniel, 60, passed on Friday Dec. 13, 2019 in Santa Fe, NM. She was born to the late Ward and Mary Sheets on July 29, 1959 in Meadville, PA. Kate married Elizabeth T. Wood on Aug. 31, 2013 which formalized a life partnership begun on Feb. 6, 1989. Her formal education culminated in 2 degrees: a 1981 BS in Accountancy and Finance and a 1992 BBA in Management Information Systems. She was also accredited as a Licensed Massage Therapist, Real Estate Associate Broker, Colon Therapist, and Reconnective Healer. Kate was an outspoken advocate for the welfare of animals and our environment, supporting the ASPCA and Sierra Club. She connected with the arts in all of its forms, especially music. She maintained an impressive audio library and instrument collection which she loved to share. She enjoyed singing and had been Vice President of the Greater Houston Chorus. Her ability to overcome many hardships during her lifetime demonstrated her determination, resourcefulness, and resilience which evolved into a selfless concern for others. Kate delighted those around her with a contagious blend of energy, optimism, and humor. She truly listened and connected with others, responding with enthusiasm, unafraid to show vulnerability in her capacity to love. She was devoted to her spouse and pets, spoiling them with daily home cooking, special attention, and loving care. She loved to ride in her convertible with the top down, sit in the sunshine on her patio, visit the Texas Renaissance Festival, margaritas, rainbows, love stories, hugs, and shared moments with her family. She is survived by her spouse and her two cats Gwenevere and Sundance. Kate was greatly loved. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting that donations be made in her name to the ASPCA, Sierra Club, or 4Ocean. "Celebrating 50 years" Berardinelli Family Funeral Service 1399 Luisa Street Santa Fe, NM 87505 (505) 984-8600 Please sign our guestbook for the family at: www.berardinellifuneralhome.com Published in Santa Fe New Mexican on Dec. 22, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Santa Fe New Mexican Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close