KATHLEEN MCREE AUGUST 12, 1939 ~ MAY 17, 2019 Kathy passed away at age 79 on Friday; May 17, 2019 at her home in Santa Fe, NM. She did it on her terms surrounded by love and care. She is survived by her daughter: Amy, her son: Russell, her beloved grandsons: Lars & Anders, her sister: Sharon, and loving extended family. Kathy was a hummingbird. The youngest of three sisters, her family moved often throughout New Mexico and West Texas. She made friends easily all through her school years, which culminated with a Bachelor's Degree from Texas Tech in 1961. After graduating she moved to New Mexico and never left: Albuquerque, El Rancho, and Santa Fe. Kathy was a teacher, wife, mother, friend, grandmother, community member, organizer, horse woman, singer, dancer, photographer, mentor, citizen, people lover, rock lover, & overall good person. Her direct, open smile will be missed by so many. Her family invites you to celebrate her life Friday, July 5th at 6pm at Rivera's Chapel of Light; 417 Rodeo Road. In lieu of flowers please donate to her singing scholarship fund at:

