KATHLEEN VAN LUCHENE Kathleen Van Luchene, age 93, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Wednesday, August 14, 2019. Born to Ralph and Lottie Koefod on January 24, 1926, Kathie led a remarkable life. Kathie grew up with her siblings, Laurel and Don, on the northern plains of Montana in the idyllic towns of Rudyard and Havre. While attending the University of Montana, Kathie first saw her future husband, Robert (Bob) Van Luchene walking across the campus and proudly declared she was going to marry him. During their 50 years of marriage, Bob and Kathie raised 5 beautiful children in Mesa, Arizona. Following Bob's death, Kathie lived out her golden years in Santa Fe, New Mexico. Fond of traveling, Kathie recounted wonderful memories of visiting Italy with her son Stephen. She was incredibly charitable, working with struggling students in her daughter Joan's 9th grade classroom, as well as participating in the Meals-On-Wheels program. Kathie had a keen sense of fashion and was known as a marathon shopper, possibly trying on every pair of shoes in Scottsdale with her daughter Lynn. As an avid card shark, the highlight of Kathie's week was playing Canasta every Sunday with her daughter Judy and son-in-law. Kathie cherished visits from her son Gary, especially when he brought his dog-daughter, Annie. Kathie celebrated diversity, once admonishing a friend for making discriminatory comments by reminding her that every kind of minority was represented in her family. She charmed everyone she met, including her caretakers at Morningstar Assisted Living Facility, with her wit, humor, and warmth. Kathie is survived by her children (and their loving spouses), grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and nieces. Gregarious, progressive, generous, intelligent, and compassionate, Kathie will remain a vibrant figure in her family's memories. Her family wishes her bon voyage on her way to her next adventure. We love her, and we miss her already. Funeral services will be held on Friday, August 30, 2019, at 11:00 am at Cristo Rey Catholic Church in Santa Fe, New Mexico. The funeral will be preceded by a Rosary at 10:00 am. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to her favorite charities: Special Olympics Santa Fe or Saint Elizabeth's Shelter.

