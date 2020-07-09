1/1
KATHRYN GOLDEN
KATHRYN GOLDEN Kathryn Golden was a wonderful lady. She had a big heart, made friends easily, was always quick to laugh, and was fun to be around. She was a great cook and was always ready for a good adventure. She was an artist and studied architectural design at UCLA. Kathryn was a kind and loving wife, mother, and grandmother. She was a wonderful soul. She was born in Anaheim, California on April 12, 1950 and passed away in Albuquerque, New Mexico on June 30, 2020. She is survived by her husband Bruce Golden, her sisters Perry Colopinto and Betsy Cooney, her daughter Emily Latting and her son Joe Golden, her four grandchildren Esten, Liam, Lily, and Parker, her son-in-law Mike Latting, and daughter-in-law Julia Golden. Kathryn will be dearly missed. No date has yet been set for the memorial service.

Published in Santa Fe New Mexican from Jul. 9 to Jul. 12, 2020.
