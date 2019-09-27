KATHY HAMPTON LUJAN KATHY HAMPTON LUJAN, 69, a resident of Espanola, was born on October 22, 1949, to Ralph Hampton and Gertrude Wells Hampton in Espanola. She passed away on Sunday, September 22, 2019. She married her husband and best friend, George Lujan in 1975. She was preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by her husband George; brothers, Timothy Hampton (Jessica) of California and Mike Hampton of Colorado; two stepchildren, Angela Martinez (Ron) of Roswell and Anthony Lujan (Dina) of Santa Fe; and numerous other relatives. Kathy was a teacher with the public schools and Holy Cross Catholic School for 38 years. She enjoyed sewing, reading and traveling. She was an active member of Holy Cross Catholic Church as a Eucharist Minister. A rosary will be recited on Tuesday, October 1, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at the Holy Cross Catholic Church with a Memorial Mass to be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. The family of Kathy Hampton Lujan has entrusted the care of their loved one to the DeVargas Funeral Home & Crematory of the Espanola Valley. 505-747-7477 - www.devargasfuneral.com
Published in Santa Fe New Mexican on Sept. 29, 2019