Kellie L. (Wharton) Ontiveros
KELLIE L. ONTIVEROS (WHARTON)

Kellie L. Ontiveros (Wharton), 60, of Santa Fe, NM, passed away unexpectedly at her home on November 15, 2020. She was born in Gallup, NM on November 5, 1960. She is preceded in death by her father, George Wharton and grandmother, Hilda Wharton. She is survived by her husband, Ubaldo Ontiveros; daughter, Cristina; sons, Gerardo and Tony; granddaughters, Marissa and Lily; mother, Patricia; and sisters, Debbie, Nancy, Becky, and Terrie.
She was a long time mail carrier for the US Postal Service and an avid hockey player. She loved to bake decorative cakes for her family, craft, travel, and spend time with her loved ones. She had a contagious laugh and radiant smile. She was an amazing wife, mother, and grandmother who always put the needs of others before her own.
Due to COVID-19 memorial services are private.



Published in Santa Fe New Mexican on Nov. 20, 2020.
