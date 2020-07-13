1/
Kelvin J. McNeal
KELVIN J. MCNEAL Kelvin J. McNeal, age 60 of the Tellico Village Community Loudon, Tennessee passed away July 10, 2020. Kelvin was born in Los Angeles, California and spent the early years of his life in Green Bay, Wisconsin. He was a concert pianist most of his professional life in Sante Fe, New Mexico. Survivors include his mother and step-father, Esther and Clarence Brummett; father and step-mother, Wes and Mary McNeal; brothers, Edward, Thomas (Vickie) and Steven (Nancy); nieces and nephews, Tamara, Justin, Timothy, and Veronica. Private family services will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Prosperity Pointe Assisted Living & Memory Care, 214 Prosperity Drive, Knoxville, TN 37923. Click Funeral Home & Cremations - Tellico Village chapel is serving the family of Kelvin J. McNeal. www.clickfuneralhome.com

Published in Santa Fe New Mexican from Jul. 13 to Jul. 14, 2020.
