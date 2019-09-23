Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for KENNETH D. SMITH. View Sign Service Information Berardinelli Family Funeral Service 1399 Luisa Street Santa Fe , NM 87505 (505)-984-8600 Send Flowers Obituary

KENNETH D. SMITH Kenneth D. Smith was born in Carlsbad, NM, on November 15, 1942 to Kathleen & Elbert Smith. Beloved husband, father, grandfather, nephew and uncle. Wife Elizabeth Smith, son Kenneth B. Smith, grandson Kenneth W. Smith. Stepson Patrick Spencer and stepdaughter Lorie E. Duran. Two brothers John Henry Smith and Dennis Smith. Aunt Patricia Matthew and two uncles Gene Rose and Jerry Rose. Many nieces and nephews. In 1964 he attended two semesters at the National Autonomous University in Mexico City. 1965 graduated Suma Cum Laude Bachelor degree of Economics and Statistics with minor in Spanish. Post graduate studies at the University of Arizona in Tucson, AZ. Lifelong state employee began his career at the Human Services. Retired from the Department of Health. Shortly thereafter worked as a contractor with Environment Department. Last state employment was with the PRC, Utility Division/Telecommunication from 2005 through 2018. Prior to retirement Ken was a silversmith, active member of the CWA Union and Santa Fe County Democratic Party. Rosary service at 7:00pm at Berardinelli Funeral Home on Thursday, September 26, 2019. Mass services at 12:00 noon at the Cathedral Basilica of St. Francis on Friday, September 27, 2019, with burial services following at the Rosario Cemetery. "Celebrating 50 years" Berardinelli Family Funeral Service 1399 Luisa Street Santa Fe, NM 87505 (505) 984-8600 Please sign our guestbook for the family at:

