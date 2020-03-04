KENNETH KEN HALAMA Kenneth "Ken" Halama passed away at the age of 76 on Saturday, February 29, 2020. Ken was an avid painter, he enjoyed fishing, camping, being in the wilderness and making people laugh with his jokes and funny stories. He loved his family and friends and will be deeply missed by the people whose lives he touched. Ken is survived by his wife of 53 years, Gloria Halama; son, Omar Halama (Laura); daughter, Kenda Montoya (Ricardo); grandchildren, Brooke, Brandon, and Cadence Halama; and Emiliana and Manolo Montoya; siblings, Steve Halama (Pinky), Lisa Rutherford (Paul), and Stephanie Thomas (Dave); and many nieces and nephews. He is proceeded in death by his mother, Audrey Lietzow; father, Kenneth Talkington; and adoptive father, Lars Halama. A Rosary will be recited on Friday, March 6, 2020 at 9:30 a.m. followed by Funeral Mass at 10:00 a.m. at Santa Maria De La Paz located at 11 College Ave, Santa Fe, NM. Rivera Family Funerals and Cremations 417 East Rodeo Rd. Santa Fe, NM 87505 Phone: (505) 989-7032 riverafamilyfuneralhome.com
Published in Santa Fe New Mexican on Mar. 5, 2020