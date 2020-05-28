KENNETH HERBERT BROOKS SEPTEMBER 28, 1936 - MAY 13, 2020 Kenneth H. Brooks, age 83, a longtime Santa Fe resident, died May 13, 2020, in Seattle, Washington, peacefully and with family around him. Kenneth was born to Bert and Helen Brooks on September 28, 1936, in Des Moines, Iowa. He and his sister Margie grew up in Goshen, Indiana. He graduated from Goshen High School in 1954, completed his BA in Anatomy and Physiology at Indiana University in Bloomington in 1958, and obtained his Doctor of Medicine degree from Indiana University School of Medicine in Indianapolis in 1962. During his medical internship at St. Joseph's Hospital in Denver, Colorado, he met Diane Hayes, a nurse from Wisconsin, who he married in 1963. They moved to Germany for Kenneth's military service, where he served for three years as a Battalion Surgeon and Family Practitioner in the US Army Medical Corps. They returned to America in 1966, traveling in style aboard the SS United States, and settled in Kenosha, Wisconsin, where Kenneth maintained a family medical practice. After completing a dermatology residency at Marquette University in Milwaukee, he and Diane came back to the west, finding their home in Santa Fe, which at the time had only one dermatologist. Ken practiced dermatology in Santa Fe from 1971 until his retirement in 2001. While he had special interests in dermatopathology and skin cancer, he was most passionate about his patients and their families, often treating three generations and building long-lasting friendships. Besides his patients, Ken's friends and colleagues in the Santa Fe medical community were like family to him, especially his partners Jim Auerbach and Thomas Holmes, and his cherished staff, Mary Helen Borland, Becky Castellano, and Gloria Garcia-Geoffrion. He also served on the board of El Castillo retirement community for many years. Ken loved being a New Mexican; he traveled the state extensively and was learned about its history and culture. He loved to entertain and socialize; he was especially fond of Celebrations and The Shed, and he had an endearing love of Santa Fe's traditions, including Fiesta and Christmas Eves on Canyon Road. He was a committed member of the Brothers Three of Moriarty, the Sherlock Holmes enthusiast group led by John Bennett Shaw. Ken had a lifelong love of the outdoors, from his youth in scouting to mountaineering in Germany, to hiking and skiing all around New Mexico, which he enjoyed well into his 70s, including in the company of his friends in the Santa Fe Chile and Marching Society. He shared all of these interests with his children, to whom he was an active and adored father and, eventually, grandfather. Ken had a warm and gentle disposition, with a wry sense of humor, he was generous and kind, and he was loved. Kenneth is preceded in death by his parents, his sister Margie, his son Kenneth, his second wife, Sarah Otto, and his wife Rosalind Simpson, the great love of his life, with whom he spent a far too short 13 years. His time with Rosalind was his happiest; their joy with one another moved and delighted all who knew them. He is survived by son Matthew (Scot), daughters Heather (Tom), Allison (Dave), Megan (Gordon), and Catherine; grandchildren Jordan, Sawyer, Hayes, Clavey, Tobin, Mose, Harper, Theo, and Claire; his brother-in-law Ken, niece Kimberley, nephews Ken Jr. and Chris; and many cousins and members of his extended family, who he loved and who will miss him so much. In his last few years, due to declining health, Ken and his beloved dog Diddy moved to Seattle to be near family. His children are deeply grateful to the physicians and staff at Wise Patient Internal Medicine, the caregivers from With a Little Help, and the staff at Evergreen Park, especially Mar¡a Manta and Saida Sayh, for their devoted care. In lieu of flowers, we encourage donations to the Santa Fe Animal Shelter, the March of Dimes, or the Empty Stocking Fund. A memorial service will take place in Santa Fe later this year. Please send correspondence to: Brooks Family, 401 - 31st Ave E, Seattle, WA 98112.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store