Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for KENNETH JOSEPH LA GATTUTA. View Sign Service Information DeVargas Funeral Home 623 N. Railroad Ave. Espanola , NM 87532 (505)-662-2400 Send Flowers Obituary

KENNETH JOSEPH LA GATTUTA Kenneth Joseph La Gattuta, also known Joseph Kenneth La Gattuta or Ken La Gattuta, died February 20th from a rare autoimmune disease and mesothelioma, a rare cancer of the lung lining, attributed to asbestos inhalation. Ken La Gattuta lived in San Pedro, New Mexico for 25 years with his wife Pam. He was born in Brooklyn, New York, in 1940 to parents Joseph Anthony La Gattuta, an accountant and graduate of New York University, and Josephine Smith, a housewife and high school graduate. Ken La Gattuta lived in New Jersey during his youth, where in the summer of 1959 he worked for Johns Manville Company, the notorious asbestos products manufacturer. He graduated from Massachusetts Institute of Technology with Bachelor of Science degrees in both chemistry and physics. He graduated from the University of California at San Diego with a Ph.D. in physics. Subsequently he worked on the faculty of the University of Connecticut, for six years, and more recently as a staff scientist at Los Alamos National Laboratory, for 20 years. Ken La Gattuta was raised as a Catholic but did not continue in this faith for long. In recent times he described himself as a humanist who believed that the only reality was one that could be known directly, or through instrumentation, and that all other worlds were unreal. Ken La Gattuta is survived by his wife, Pam Gogulski, her children and grandchildren, and a number of his own cousins. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at DeVargas Funeral Home & Crematory in Espanola. Interment will follow at Guaje Pines Cemetery in Los Alamos. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Joseph Kenneth La Gattuta Physics Fund, Massachusetts Institute of Technology. The family of Kenneth Joseph La Gattuta has entrusted their loved one to DeVargas Funeral Home & Crematory of the Espa¤ola Valley 505-747-7477

KENNETH JOSEPH LA GATTUTA Kenneth Joseph La Gattuta, also known Joseph Kenneth La Gattuta or Ken La Gattuta, died February 20th from a rare autoimmune disease and mesothelioma, a rare cancer of the lung lining, attributed to asbestos inhalation. Ken La Gattuta lived in San Pedro, New Mexico for 25 years with his wife Pam. He was born in Brooklyn, New York, in 1940 to parents Joseph Anthony La Gattuta, an accountant and graduate of New York University, and Josephine Smith, a housewife and high school graduate. Ken La Gattuta lived in New Jersey during his youth, where in the summer of 1959 he worked for Johns Manville Company, the notorious asbestos products manufacturer. He graduated from Massachusetts Institute of Technology with Bachelor of Science degrees in both chemistry and physics. He graduated from the University of California at San Diego with a Ph.D. in physics. Subsequently he worked on the faculty of the University of Connecticut, for six years, and more recently as a staff scientist at Los Alamos National Laboratory, for 20 years. Ken La Gattuta was raised as a Catholic but did not continue in this faith for long. In recent times he described himself as a humanist who believed that the only reality was one that could be known directly, or through instrumentation, and that all other worlds were unreal. Ken La Gattuta is survived by his wife, Pam Gogulski, her children and grandchildren, and a number of his own cousins. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at DeVargas Funeral Home & Crematory in Espanola. Interment will follow at Guaje Pines Cemetery in Los Alamos. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Joseph Kenneth La Gattuta Physics Fund, Massachusetts Institute of Technology. The family of Kenneth Joseph La Gattuta has entrusted their loved one to DeVargas Funeral Home & Crematory of the Espa¤ola Valley 505-747-7477 www.devargasfuneral.com Published in Santa Fe New Mexican on Feb. 26, 2020

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Santa Fe New Mexican Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close