KENNETH KENNY TENNYSON On Saturday, December 14, 2014 Kenny Tennyson, loving husband, father and grandfather, passed away surrounded by his loving family. Kenny bravely fought his battle against cancer but in the end it became too difficult. He will be greatly missed and remembered for his love of life and family, his longtime and new friends whom he cherished, his willingness to help others, his beautiful smile and great sense of humor. He loved to head out fishing or camping with friends and family. Kenny served in the Navy during the Vietnam Era and was a member of the American Legion Santa Fe Post 1. Kenny is preceded in death by his parents; Leslie and Lillian Tennyson; brother, Les Tennyson; sister Cecilia Hanrahan and many other relatives. Kenny is survived by his loving wife Bernadette whom he was married to for 37 years. His children: John Tennyson (Danielle), Leslie Lujan, Kim Garcia (Manuel), Pete Garcia and his granddaughters: Alex Lujan, Kyra Chavez, Isabelle Tennyson and Eva Tennyson. A Rosary will be recited on Sunday, December 29th at 7:00 p.m. at Rivera Kiva Chapel of Light located at 417 E Rodeo Road, Santa Fe, NM 87505 and Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, December 30, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at the Basilica Cathedral of St. Francis of Assisi followed by Interment at Santa Fe National Cemetery at 3:00 p.m. Rivera Family Funerals and Cremations 417 East Rodeo Rd. Santa Fe, NM 87505 Phone: (505) 989-7032 riverafamilyfuneralhome.com
Published in Santa Fe New Mexican from Dec. 27 to Dec. 28, 2019