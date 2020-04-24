KENNETH OWEN SALAZAR 1954 - 2020 Kenneth "Kenny" O. Salazar, born in Denver, CO passed away in his sleep April 14. He was predeceased by parents Jaime G. Salazar and Toni Medina Salazar. Raised in La Mesa, CA, he attended Grossmont High School; graduated from Albuquerque's Menaul High School and attended UCSD and UNM. He lived and worked as a Real Estate Broker in Santa Fe. He was predeceased by wife Sandra Pacheco Salazar, survived by his children Kenneth J. Salazar, Michael A. Salazar (Ari), Maria Salazar; and grandchildren John, Desirae, and Paulo. He is survived by siblings David J. Salazar (Geraldine), Ronald A. Salazar (Camilla), Pamela S. Salazar; niece Andrea Salazar; several aunts and many cousins. Kenny had many friends in New Mexico, Colorado, and California. He enjoyed long cruises, rock concerts, golf, and watching San Diego Padres, Bronco, and Charger games. His kind smile and warm personality will be missed. A memorial will be held in the future.
Published in Santa Fe New Mexican on Apr. 26, 2020