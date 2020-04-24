Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kenneth O. "Kenny" Salazar. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

KENNETH OWEN SALAZAR 1954 - 2020 Kenneth "Kenny" O. Salazar, born in Denver, CO passed away in his sleep April 14. He was predeceased by parents Jaime G. Salazar and Toni Medina Salazar. Raised in La Mesa, CA, he attended Grossmont High School; graduated from Albuquerque's Menaul High School and attended UCSD and UNM. He lived and worked as a Real Estate Broker in Santa Fe. He was predeceased by wife Sandra Pacheco Salazar, survived by his children Kenneth J. Salazar, Michael A. Salazar (Ari), Maria Salazar; and grandchildren John, Desirae, and Paulo. He is survived by siblings David J. Salazar (Geraldine), Ronald A. Salazar (Camilla), Pamela S. Salazar; niece Andrea Salazar; several aunts and many cousins. Kenny had many friends in New Mexico, Colorado, and California. He enjoyed long cruises, rock concerts, golf, and watching San Diego Padres, Bronco, and Charger games. His kind smile and warm personality will be missed. A memorial will be held in the future.

KENNETH OWEN SALAZAR 1954 - 2020 Kenneth "Kenny" O. Salazar, born in Denver, CO passed away in his sleep April 14. He was predeceased by parents Jaime G. Salazar and Toni Medina Salazar. Raised in La Mesa, CA, he attended Grossmont High School; graduated from Albuquerque's Menaul High School and attended UCSD and UNM. He lived and worked as a Real Estate Broker in Santa Fe. He was predeceased by wife Sandra Pacheco Salazar, survived by his children Kenneth J. Salazar, Michael A. Salazar (Ari), Maria Salazar; and grandchildren John, Desirae, and Paulo. He is survived by siblings David J. Salazar (Geraldine), Ronald A. Salazar (Camilla), Pamela S. Salazar; niece Andrea Salazar; several aunts and many cousins. Kenny had many friends in New Mexico, Colorado, and California. He enjoyed long cruises, rock concerts, golf, and watching San Diego Padres, Bronco, and Charger games. His kind smile and warm personality will be missed. A memorial will be held in the future. Published in Santa Fe New Mexican on Apr. 26, 2020

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Santa Fe New Mexican Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close