KENYON MANNING Kenyon Manning fell asleep in death on October 18, 2019. Kenyon was a husband, father, brother, grandfather, friend and faithful servant of Jehovah God. He was loved by many and will be missed. He grew up in Los Angeles, moved to Taos and ran the popular Burrito Wagon for many years before he retired and moved to Santa Fe. Ken's memorial service will be held on Saturday, November 16th at 2:00 p.m. at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, 4 Mutt Nelson Road, Santa Fe, NM.
Published in Santa Fe New Mexican on Nov. 5, 2019