KEVIN KAUS AUSTIN Kevin "KAUS" Austin, 63, resident of Arroyo Seco, NM, passed away on April 2, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. He was born on August 31, 1955 in Lafayette, IN to Dorothy Montoya & Lawrence Austin. He married his love Sarah on April 26, 1980 in Santa Fe, NM. He is preceded in death by his parents Dorothy & Fred Montoya, Lawrence Austin, Gloria Martinez and siblings Jimmy, Johnny, Carol & Vince. He is survived by his wife Sarah Austin, children Naola (Erik), Kevin Jr. (Sara), Charlene (Nate), Autumn (Jason), granddaughter Elise, father-in-law Noberto Martinez, & many family & friends. After working for the New Mexico Highway Department for 25 years, he actively enjoyed retirement as an outdoorsman, mechanic, & adventurer. Kevin was a loving husband, father, grandfather, & friend. A devoted man of faith, he will always remain in our hearts. Services will be held at 9am on April 10, 2019 at the Nuestra Senora de Guadalupe Church in Pojoaque, NM. Rivera Family Funerals and Cremations 417 East Rodeo Rd. Santa Fe, NM 87505 Phone: (505) 989-7032 riverafamilyfuneralhome.com
Published in Santa Fe New Mexican on Apr. 9, 2019