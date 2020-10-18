KEVIN MCPARTLON
Kevin McPartlon of Taos, NM and longtime resident of Santa Fe, died on Sunday, October 4th at his home surrounded by his wife and children after a long illness. His warm smile, charismatic charm, and dapper style will be deeply missed by many.
Kevin was born on February 10, 1950 to Thomas James McPartlon and Barbara Elizabeth Bethka McPartlon in Scotia, NY where he was raised in a boisterous house full of extended family.
Kevin moved to California in the '60s where his epic love story with Anna began at Humboldt State University. Kevin and his brother, Brian founded McPartlon Roofing in San Francisco, a trade they learned from their father; it became a thriving business. Kevin was credited with innovations in roofing practices, products, and methods which have become commonplace today. The brothers' business expanded to Anna's native New Mexico and Kevin later branched off to start Santa Fe Stucco and Roofing which his son, Francis, now runs.
Kevin will be remembered for his genuine concern and understanding for the lives of others. He was dedicated to helping others in recovery. Kevin leaves behind many grateful friends that he inspired and helped guide in the recovery community.
Kevin loved life and lived it to the fullest. He fell in love with Northern New Mexico culture and fly fishing and found joy and peace in the mountains of Taos, especially when accompanied by his granddaughter, Hadley.
A small private service was held in Taos shortly after his passing. His wish was to have his ashes spread in his beloved and wild Mattole River in Petrolia, CA.
He is survived by his wife, Anna Bunker; children Paloma Collier, Alison McPartlon Van Nevel and spouse Brian Van Nevel; Emily McPartlon and fiance Henry Symons; Francis Conor McPartlon and fiance Selina Martinez; sister Diane Berning and spouse Frank Berning; brothers Brian McPartlon and spouse Marcy Heller; Timothy McPartlon and spouse Melissa McPartlon; and his beloved granddaughter, Hadley Van Nevel. Kevin was also loved by many McPartlon and Bunker nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his oldest brother, Gary McPartlon.
Donations in his name can be made to Adelante, Santa Fe Public Schools, benefiting homeless children in Santa Fe. Adelante SFPS: adelantesantefenewmexico.wordpress.com/how-can-you-help/
1300 Camino Sierra Vista Room 125, Santa Fe NM 87505, 505-490-1970
May the wind be always at your back.
May the sun shine warm upon your face, dear Kevin.