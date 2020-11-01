In Loving Memory of Kim M. Larranaga

1/20/1972 - 11/01/2019



Today marks one year that you have

been gone from our lives and not a day

goes by that you are not in our hearts.

Memories of you fill our thoughts daily and how we wish we could hold you in our arms again, sit and laugh with you,

and look into your sparkling eyes.



"Every day in some small way,

memories of you come our way.

Though absent, you are always near.

Still missed, loved and always dear."



A mass in celebration of your life will be offered for you today,

November 1, 2020, at 9:00 a.m., St. Anne's Parish, Santa Fe, NM.



With all our love, until we meet again

~ The Larranaga and Sedillo Family







