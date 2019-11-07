KIM MARIE LARRA¥AGA Age 47, went home to our loving Father on November 1, 2019. She passed peacefully, surrounded by her loving family. Kim was born on January 20, 1972 to Erlinda and Ramon Sedillo. She married Christopher Larra¤aga on June 6, 1998. She was preceded in death by her loving parents Erlinda and Ramon, her in-laws Eloy and Eleonor Larra¤aga, grandparents Frank and Epimenia Leyba and Salomon and Eloisa Sedillo. Kim is survived by her loving husband Christopher, her sister Joy, brothers Leo (Isabel), Ted (Marilyn) and Lee (Garline), sister-in-law Selina (Carlos), nieces Crystal (Jayde), Sonya (Mark), Rebecca (Josiah), nephew Raymond, great-nieces Monica and Victoria. Kim was a devoted wife, sister, aunt and friend who loved spending time with her family and friends. She was well-known and loved in her workplace and community. Her beautiful smile, bright eyes, sense of humor and caring nature will be dearly missed. Visitation will be Tuesday, November 12, 2019 from 4:00 P.M. - 6:30 P.M. at Rivera Family Funeral Home, 417 East Rodeo Rd. Rosary will be recited at St. Anne's Parish, 511 Alicia Street, on the evening of November 12th at 7:30 P.M. Funeral Mass will be Wednesday, November 13, 2019 at 10:00 A.M. at St. Anne's Parish with burial to follow at Rosario Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Leo Leyba, Ted Sedillo, Lee Sedillo, Jayde Ybarra, Raymond Gonzales, Geraldine Leyba, Mike Leyba and Ernie Corriz. Honorary pallbearers will be Crystal Ybarra, Sonya Sedillo, Rebecca Kelsall, Monica Coriz, Victoria Ybarra, John Gonzales, Frances Ortega, Nevaeh and Julian Martinez. Rivera Family Funerals and Cremations 417 East Rodeo Rd. Santa Fe, NM 87505 Phone: (505) 989-7032 riverafamilyfuneralhome.com
Published in Santa Fe New Mexican on Nov. 8, 2019