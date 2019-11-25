WITH SINCERE THANKS FROM THE FAMILY OF KIM MARIE LARRA¥AGA We wish to extend a heartfelt thanks to relatives, friends, neighbors, and colleagues from UNM for the support and kindness during the recent loss of our beloved Kim. There are no words that can fully express how grateful we are for the food, flowers, cards, gifts, donations, attendance at the rosary and funeral services, and prayers that we received during such a difficult time. We would also like to give a special thanks to Rivera's Funeral Home and St. Anne's Parish. Your empathy and compassion were greatly appreciated. Our family would like to extend an invitation for Kim's one month mass on November 30, 2019, 6:00 PM at St. Anne's Parish in Santa Fe. May God bless you during this holiday season. The Larra¤aga and Sedillo Family
Published in Santa Fe New Mexican on Nov. 28, 2019