KIRK B. WILLFORD Kirk B. Willford age 63 of Santa Fe, NM died on August 6th due to a cardiac event. He was born in Dallas, TX to Earl Willford and Barbara Hoag Willford who preceded him in death. He is survived by his wife, Debora; his four children, Craig (Becky Hanson) Willford, Cole (Alira) Willford, Erin (Kris) Gurda and Alison (Logan Bishop Wright) Willford; sister, Gayle (Mark) Scott; nephew, Cody Scott; uncle Arden (Judy) Willford; five grandchildren, Lily and Riley Gurda, Tru, Thalia, and Hova Willford; sisters-in-law, Louella Mo, Georgia Barrett, Elaine Otero (Leo); brother-in-law, Steve Sanchez (Dianna), many nieces, nephews, and cousins as well as his four-legged kids, Lola and Ella Willford. After spending time growing up in Nashville, TN, and Kansas City, KS his family settled in Minneapolis, MN. He graduated West High School in 1975. Kirk moved to Santa Fe, NM in 1989 and made a life with his wife, Debora, with whom he built and ran a thriving business and a desert oasis home. He had a passion for live music, travel, and the Minnesota Vikings! He created amazing gardens in his yard, art in his studio, and made music with friends. He will always be remembered for his loving, kind, and generous soul, his caring nature, and his infectious smile. Kirk loved to enjoy a good beer, laugh, and tell stories. Everyone he met was a friend. He is deeply loved by his wife and family. He had an amazing network of neighborhood friends with whom he shared his love for life. Funeral services for Kirk will be held on Tuesday, August 25, 2020 at St. Anne's Parish, rosary at 10 a.m. with funeral mass to follow at 11 a.m. Due to Covid-19 Mandates, funeral mass is limited to family and close friends, burial at Rosario Cemetery Kirk, you are gone from my life on this earth my love, until we meet again. Fly with the angels in the light of our Lord and Savior. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Kirk's memory to the Animal Humane Society of New Mexico or the American Heart Association
. "Serving families for over 50 years" Berardinelli Family Funeral Service 1399 Luisa Street Santa Fe, NM 87505 (505) 984-8600 Please sign our guestbook for the family at: www.berardinellifuneralhome.com